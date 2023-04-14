TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME VINTAGE RALLY AND TRACTOR PULL

Trundle P&A Show Society hosted the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Rally & Tractor Pull on the weekend 25-26 March 2023 with 1000 visitors attending the biennial event.

The Trundle Showgrounds was a hive of activity with campers, vintage tractors and displays, stalls and SWAPS. A wonderful day for locals and visitors to connect and socialise.

The highlight of the day was the tractor pull, a popular event attracting 75 entrants state-wide with the aim of finding the strongest tractor on the ground. With two sleds operating, classes in the tractor pull started at under 25 horsepower to over 100 horsepower, each tractor having two runs pulling a weighted sled, with the best score counting towards the prizes. The overall winner of the Tractor Pull was Bill Shanley from Cooma with his 6030 John Deere. In addition to the competing tractors pulling the sled there were 60 entrants in the static displays including vintage cars, hay press and stationary engines.

Featured make of the day was Oliver Hart-Parr and Pre-War (1939) tractors with over 30 gathered on the grounds.

Whilst many of the vintage tractors had been restored to original condition many were straight from the shed in their rusted glory. Delightful to see these vintage tractors in action, to hear the engines pop, to witness and smell the fumes of the past.

Thanks to Rob Crerar from West Wyalong for his informed and entertaining commentary and for generously passing on his vast knowledge of tractors and their history to the audience.

With free entry to the grounds, families enjoyed comedy magic show and balloon modelling with Troppo Bob roaming the grounds for the day.

The Sheaf Toss continues to be a popular event at Trundle, sponsored by Sunrise Metals and commentated by Ross Buesnel there were three main categories, Junior, Novice and Open. Congratulations to Anthony Bright winning the open men with incredible height of 9 meters. Winners in other sections included women’s open – Rosie Nott, women’s novice – Scarlett Gee, and junior – male Henry Rice.

Saturday evening entertainment was performed by Orange band The Attractors who played to a crowd either dancing or discussing the merits of various tractors, the family history and restoration.

The program continued Sunday 26 March starting with BBQ bacon and eggs, vintage car judging and completion of the Tractor Pull. Presentations and the raffle draw finalised the weekend’s events.

Trundle P&A thanks the volunteer groups that assisted on the day – St Patricks School P&F, Masonic Lodge Condobolin, Trundle Central School, Trundle Childcare Centre and Trundle Rural Fire Service.

Many thanks to the local sponsors who supported the Tractor Pull: C&M Civil Earthworks, Inland Petroleum, Goodsell Group, McPhersons, Goodsell Machinery, Foothills FMC, Hutcheon & Pearce, Darriwell, Sprayer Barn, AA Blatch, Parkes Bearings n Parts, Regional Insurance Services, Top Town Traders, Trundle Auto Air and Oilsplus.

The Trundle Back in Time Vintage Rally & Tractor Pull was presented by Trundle P&A Society and proudly funded by the NSW Government’s Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program and Parkes Shire Council.

Report contributed. Photo credit: Stuart Walmsley.