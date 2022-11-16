TRUCK RESCUE

The NSW SES Condobolin Unit had to rescue a truck that got stuck at the Murie Creek Crossing near Condobolin on Sunday, 6 November. The driver disregarded a ‘Road Closed” sign, as the Gipps Way is only open to local 4WD traffic (closed to all vehicles over three tonne) and had to be pulled out by a grader. There is water over the road and it has sustained extreme pavement damage. It is expected the driver and the driver’s company will have to pay a large fine. “If the signs says “road closed” it’s for a reason as this truck driver found out today (Sunday, 6 November), post on the NSW SES Condobolin Unit Facebook Page read. “Don’t ignore the signs, don’t move them out of the way or drive around them. “This disregard for our closed roads will cost the driver and the company a lot of money so don’t be like him – don’t risk your life and vehicle or your hip pocket. “If it’s flooded – forget it!” Image Credit: Still Image taken from a video posted on the NSW SES Condobolin Unit Facebook Page.