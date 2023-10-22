TRISTON AND BRAITH EXCEL AT STATE LEVEL

Condobolin’s Braith Sloane and Triston Ross participated in the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League National Championships recently. They made the semifinals of the tournament, where they lost to the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) team. The NSW Combined High Schools squad placed third overall. What a great effort Braith and Triston! Braith has also been named in the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Summer Squad – what an achievement!.

ABOVE: Ravai Tulevu, Triston Ross and Braith Sloane. Image Credit: Chantelle Grimmond.