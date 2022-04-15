Thursday 24th March, Tullamore Central School Students Tristan Laing and Joe Mortimer travelled to Dubbo to compete in the Western Rugby Union Trial Day.
Joe was successful in the selections for the next round which will be held early Term 2.
Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.
TRISTAN AND JOE COMPETED IN THE WESTERN RUGBY UNION TRIAL DAY
