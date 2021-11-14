TRIPLES TITLE DECIDED

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Thursday 28th October had seven ladies turned up for Social bowls.

Tracy Powell had the privilege to lead for both sides, with Colleen Helyar, Beryl Field, Margaret Dopper(S) defeating Tracy, Liz Goodsell, Judy Johnson, Pam Nicholl(S), 18-11.

Saturday 30th October the Final of the Club Championship Triples was played in perfect conditions. A large group of spectators gathered on the open verandah to encourage all players.

The young team of Mel Rees, Zena Jones, Felicity Saunders(S) to take on the little older, but not old team of Liz Goodsell, Colleen Helyar, Jenny Tickle(S).

Maybe the pressure was too great for the younger ladies and they found themselves down 22-1 after the twelfth end, and with nine ends left to play, it was a long way home, even more experienced players would have found this an impossible task.

Felicity’s team played good bowls, winning three of the next seven ends, but you can only play as good as your opponents will allow you to.

We must applaud the great bowls of their opponents. Liz Goodsell had bowls on the Jack or around the head every end, Colleen Helyar played the best bowls ever witnessed in the long time and Jenny Tickle, ladies I’m sure we have discovered another Skip.

Congratulations to Jenny’s team on their win and congratulations to Felicity’s team for their courageous determination to finish the match, a fantastic display of sportsmanship. Well done all, the spectators were certainly impressed.

Final arrangements for the Kath West Memorial Drawn Triples have not been decided but a sheet is on the Nomination board for anyone wishing to play. Hope to have more news on this event in next weeks edition.

The last Final on our 2021 Calendar is the Consistency Singles between, the two most consistent bowlers, Margaret Dopper and Pam Nicholl. This final should be played on or before Saturday 13th November. Our President Colleen will have the pleasure of marking this Final, another great match is expected.

On the draw for Social bowls for this Thursday 4th November are Pam Nicholl and Colleen Helyar and next Thursday 11th November are Janelle Taylor and Judy Johnson. Names in by 11.30am, play at 12 noon.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe,

HALF NIP.