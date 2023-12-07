TREATMENT CLOSER TO HOME FOR CONDOBOLIN CANCER PATIENTS

​​Cancer care patients across the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), including those from Condobolin, are benefitting from an enhancement to oncology services in the region, which has significantly increased access to a specialised treatment previously only available in metropolitan areas.

In collaboration with Central Coast and Northern Sydney Local Health Districts, WNSWLHD is the first Local Health District in regional NSW to implement the Varian HyperArc treatment delivery system.

This allows patients with selected small brain tumours to receive stereotactic radiosurgery treatment locally.

Patients from Condobolin, Cobar and Grenfell have already received treatment at Orange or Dubbo.

Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said nine patients have already received this vital, state-of-the-art treatment.

“I’m thrilled to say this enhancement to the District’s cancer care network is already providing benefits for patients across the entire region of Western NSW, not just people in Orange and Dubbo,” he stated.

“Patients from rural and remote areas like Cobar, Condobolin and Grenfell have already safely received treatment much closer to home, significantly reducing the time and cost required to travel outside the District for care.”

Doctor Patrick Horsley, WNSWLHD Radiation Oncologist, said stereotactic radiosurgery is a very precise form of treatment which improves patient comfort and can result in fewer side effects than conventional radiation therapy techniques.

“Stereotactic radiosurgery uses high doses of radiation through targeted beams, safely destroying small tumours in the brain with a level of precision that spares the surrounding, healthy brain tissue from any significant dose of radiation,” Dr Worsley explained.

“The sophistication of this technology allows us to deliver treatment in just one session and with no surgical incisions which, importantly, means our patients can begin recovery sooner.

“Having this treatment available locally breaks down barriers like geographic isolation.

“It allows us to reach more patients across a broader area, which will help us significantly improve health outcomes across our District.”

John Adams, from Blayney, was one of the first patients to receive stereotactic surgery treatment at Orange and said he was thrilled to be able to receive treatment just 30 minutes from home.

“It is so much better to have this treatment locally, rather than travel to the city. It saves the stress and cost of being away from home, and means I can have my family around to support me during my treatment, which is great,” Mr Adams said.