TRAVEL ADVENTURES

Condobolin Public School Class 1C have been discovering what it is like to jet off around the world.

While there has not been much travelling in 2020, but students had an idea. On 10 November, students in 1C grabbed their passports and boarding passes to travel across the globe.

Students are working towards earning their first stamp in their Visa exploring what Europe has to offer!

Students are eager to jump aboard the Qantas Boeing 747 and explore new places as part of their learning experiences.