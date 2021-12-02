TRANSITIONING TO SCHOOL

On Tuesday, 26 October Lachlan Children Services Preschoolers participated in a transition program at Condobolin Public School. They had a lovely time playing on the oval and in the sand pit. The children were very excited to see some of their family members in the playground. “Miss Black had a special tray for us to leave our water bottles in and after playtime we lined up next to the Kindergarten children,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “We listened to Mrs Barby before following others to collect our water bottles and return to the centre.”

Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.