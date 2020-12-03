TRAGEDY AT CONDOBOLIN WEIR

A woman has died while swimming at a weir in Condobolin.

Just after 5pm on Thursday 19 November 2020, Emergency Services were called to the Condobolin Weir, following reports a woman had been pulled unconscious from the water.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics performed CPR at the scene, however, the woman could not be revived,” a statement from NSW Police Media said on Friday, 20 November.

“Officers attached to the Central West Police District attended and commenced an investigation.”

At the time of going to print, the woman had yet to be formally identified; however, it is believed she is aged in her 30s.

“Following enquiries, Police wish to speak to two children who they believe were in the area around the time of the incident; police believe the children can help investigators as they may have seen the woman and her male friend prior to the woman swimming in the weir,” a statement from NSW Police Media on Friday, 20 November said.

“Their families are urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.”

By Melissa Blewitt.