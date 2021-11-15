TRACTOR VISIT TO CONDOBOLIN PRESCHOOL

Children at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre (CPCC) were recently surprised when a Versatile 400 came to visit. “Several of the learning rooms at CPCC have a high interest in farming,” Centre Manager Karen Worthington explained. “The children have been learning about different farm animals, farming equipment and food production. Farming related operations is often observed in the children’s free play, across all age groups.” The tractor visit was coordinated by Koala Room Leader, Megan Ross with Equipment and Service Co. Children in the Koala room hand delivered invitations to our other learning rooms to attend the tractor visit. “We thank Allan Reddel and Colin Ross from Equipment and Service Co for accommodating the visit,” Karen concluded.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.