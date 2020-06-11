TOURISM FILMING

A film has been made to encourage more visitors to the Lachlan Shire and across the Central West.

Filming took place last Tuesday (26 May). Locals will feature in a new campaign called ‘We want you back’ to stimulate tourism across the region once Covid- 19 restrictions are lifted on June 1.

The chosen locals were selected based on their unique tourism stories and contribution to the community. The film will feature Kim Jones from the Railway Hotel in Condobolin and Stephen and Jan Johnson from Larne Draught Horse Museum in Lake Cargelligo.

The $30,000 tourism campaign is a partnership between 11 local government areas, Orange360, Central NSW Joint Organisation and Destination Country and Outback, and will target the VFR market (visiting friends and relatives) which makes up 35-40 per cent of travellers within and across the region.

“The aim of the ‘We want you back’ campaign is to create a personal connection between the locals and travellers we want to welcome back to help stimulate the economy once restrictions are lifted. Friends and family will be some of the first to visit as they seek to spend time with loved ones and travel to a safe, familiar place.” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, explained.

“We need to make sure our region is at the top of everybody’s must-visit list once they can travel to regional NSW again.”

Through visual storytelling the featured locals shared what they love about the region as a reminder and inspiration to others. The film will promote food and wine, retail and attractions, art and culture, nature and historical experiences.

Renowned videographer Andrew Barnes was commissioned to capture the content including a series of video interviews, stills and beautiful imagery. When it is safe to travel again, the campaign will be launched across social media and digital channels and supported by a public relations and social media campaign.

The local government areas being featured in the campaign include Lachlan, Orange, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Bathurst, Oberon, Lithgow, Forbes, Weddin and Parkes.

By Melissa Blewitt.