TOTTENHAM YOUTH CLUB UPDATE

Contributed

Tottenham Youth Club has had a fabulous start to 2022.

COVID is under control, our Junior Executive is back in action with regular meetings, Friday evening Open Houses are running well with plenty of great activities for members. We acknowledge the support from Western Plains Regional Development Inc for our ongoing funding.

The recent school holiday was an opportunity for a mega-working bee, with Youth Members being hands-on for the fencing and interior repainting, the latest step in our Building Stronger Country Communities Funding.

Amongst the activities that Youth Members have had available to them so far this year are:

• Pizza and Movie night

• Hairstyling and Make-up

• Playstation games night

• Introduction to Candle Making

• Pool competition

• Working Bee – scrubbing, prepping and painting, fence removal and construction

Future plans include extra work on the yard, with upcoming Open House activities, an excursion and a grand re-opening celebration being planned for later in the year.

Youth Club Coordinator, Mrs Lynette Jarvis, said that the support for the recent working bee was great. “The way that the members applied themselves to all aspects of the three day working bee was incredible, I was thrilled to be a part of it. We have some fabulous young community members, and it was great to see them interacting with the adult volunteers during the project,” she said.

“Our club is in strong hands, with these amazing young leaders on board, and I couldn’t be more grateful to the volunteers who helped to make this happen”.

Story by Lynette Jarvis. Image Credits: Tottenham Youth Club Facebook Page.

BELOW: On Monday 11th April to Wednesday 13th April, Youth Club members and adults came together to help improve the club.