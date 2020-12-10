TOTTENHAM YOUTH CLUB REOPENS

By Anne Coffey

The Tottenham Youth Club held its first open night for many months on Friday 4th of December.

Like many Youth Centres across the State the Youthie had been closed due to Covid 19 in March this year and had remained closed until restrictions had eased last week.

Heather Blackley, Youth Services Manager with Western Plains Regional Development travelled to Tottenham last Thursday to meet with Lynne Jarvis to measure the Youth Centre to see how many youth could attend under the 2 square metre rule. The good news was there was enough room to fit all who regularly attend and with great excitement the first youth night was held.

Youth activities at the centre include Wii Games with a very sophisticated projection onto the wall, other computer games, movies and pool. It is also a great venue for the local youth to hang out and catch up in a non-threatening and supportive environment.

The Centre is staffed by parents and volunteers and is under the management of Mrs Lynnette Jarvis and other volunteers who make sure it runs smoothly and all necessary rules are adhered too, to ensure the well being and safety of the youth. “Mrs Jarvis is to be commended for her dedication to the youth of Tottenham”, Heather Blackley said. “She has been the driving force behind the Centre for many years.”

“The youth in Tottenham are really keen to get back to the Centre and the parents have been wishing for it to reopen for some time.” Heather said. “I went to the park while I was there and met one of the Dads and he said then his son wished the Youth Centre would reopen. I’m glad we were able to get it open for them.”

Tottenham Youth Centre has also been the recipient of money through the Shire and the stronger country Communities Funding R3. They received over $57046 dollars to replace the roof, which has been completed and they will also replace fencing and reclad the exterior next year.

The Tottenham Youth Centre kids are also looking forward to helping at the Community Christmas Function where they will be selling drinks. The Tottenham Youth Centre raises their own funds and is supported by Western Plains Regional Development through the Lachlan Shire Youth Services Funding.