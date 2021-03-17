TOTTENHAM RACES RESULTS

• Race 1 Michael Logan Memorial Trophy 800 m – was won by Sam – Trainer John Tyack from Wagga ridden by M Wade, second Policy trained by Rodney Robb, third Creative Moss trained by Bryan Dixon.

• Race 2 Tottenham Hotel Maiden Plate 1000m – Was won by Addictions – Trainer Darren Egan from Scone ridden by L Ribeiro, second Little Zipper trained by Wendy Ings, third Cheselbeach trained by Brett Robb.

• Race 3 Leggatts Shearing & Associated Agents Open Trophy Handicap 1000m – Was won by Drummed Out trained by P Reynolds Dubbo ridden by M Johnston, second was Bee Double Bee trained by Rodney Robb, third was Hu Hit Hu trained by Dennis Bush.

• Race 4 – Local Businesses Class 2 Trophy Handicap 1200 metres – First was Simcha trained by Sharon Jeffries of Parkes ridden by W Wheatley, second was Rosesay trained by Connie Greig, third was On a Promise trained by B Robb.

• Race 5 – Robinson Grain Tottenham Picnic Cup 1400 metres – Regina Margherita trained by Connie Greig of Dubbo, ridden by L Ribeiro, second was Waldo Waldorf trained by D Rolfe, third was Raise a drop trained by Terry Fahey.

• Race 6 – D Guthrie Contracting, A Jarvis Mechanical, TDG Contracting, Inland Petroleum, Goodsells Class B Handicap 1400 metres – Winner was My Beau trained by C Lundholm of Dubbo, ridden by M Wright, second Work and Chat trained by B Robb, third was Dizzy Dylan trained by Brian Young.

Raffle winners were.

• Mudhouse Creations Overnight Bag won by Robyn Lambert of Sydney.

• Fox & Lillee Doona won by Rose Martin of Tottenham

• Fox & Lillee Doona won by T Thornberry

• Fox & Lillee Doona won by “Gooba” of Tullamore

• Fiveways Hire gift voucher won by Theresa Moore of Tottenham

• Robb’s Butchery meat tray won by Ella Gallagher of Tottenham.

Overall Trainer of the day was Connie Greig, and Overall Jockey of the day was newcomer to Tottenham Picnics Leanardo Ribeiro.

Source: Lesley Hillam