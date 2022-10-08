TOTTENHAM PRESCHOOL CHILDREN BAKE PARATHAS

Thursday 15th September, Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre made parathas with the children. The children have been looking into different cultures and their foods. Parathas are an Indian flatbread that is a staple in many Indian homes served for breakfast. It is made out of wheat flour, boiled potatoes, herbs, spices and salt. The dough is made out of the wheat flour, then stuffed with the potato filling and fried off. The children enjoyed helping step by step putting all the ingredients together, then mixing it all together for the filling. The children then got a turn of rolling the dough out ready for the frying pan. Many of the children enjoyed sitting together after making them, eating them with tomato sauce. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre Facebook Page.