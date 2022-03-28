TOTTENHAM PICNIC RACES PULL BIG CROWD

Contributed by Lesley Hillam

On Saturday the 5th March 2022, we held the Tottenham Picnic Races with one of our biggest crowds ever with over 1300 people attending.

With the weather looking stormy, the races were pushed through quicker than normal. With 18 trainers and 10 jockeys being a large number for their fields.

Wayne Marsden travelling from Menindee with 6 horses was a huge effort, but was rewarded, winning the Michael Logan Memorial trophy in the first, with Breanna Bourke travelling from Leeton to get a win on Orezira.

Anne-Louise and Roy Doutreband attended from Sawtell to make the presentation as Anne-Louise is Michael’s sister.

Rodney Robb came in with a win in the Tottenham Hotel Maiden plate with most successful jockey for the day, Leandro Ribeiro riding Looking Forward.

Connie Greig came in with her first win for the day with Leandro Ribeiro riding Call me Trinity, this race was proudly sponsored by the Tottenham Bowling Club/Campsie RSL Club along with the associated stock and station agents and wool agents of the district.

Connie Greig who won the ‘Most Successful Trainer for the day’ trophy came in with a second win in the fourth race with Linden Tree ridden by Leandro Ribeiro proudly sponsored by Inland Petroleum.

Sharon Jeffries got a win in the Robinson Grain Tottenham Picnic Cup with Jin Chi Phantom ridden by Ricky Blewitt, in a full field of horses. This race is proudly sponsored by Robinson Grain which have sponsored this race for many years, and were locals originally from Tottenham. The family always come in full support of the day with approx. 30 of family and staff attending from Dubbo and beyond.

Merv Rumble got a win in the last with Red River Lad, with William Stanley riding through the finishing posts first for the last race of the day. This race is proudly sponsored by many local businesses including Tottenham Rural Trading, Western Farm Machinery, Liberty Rural, Foodworks, Fiveways Legal, Sam Mawbey Electrical, TDG Contracting, Dan Guthrie Contracting and Alex Jarvis Mechanical, A&B Rural Contracting.

IGrain and Whitneys Jewellers sponsored the Best dressed fields, which were won by Shayne Carroll – Best dressed man, and Michelle Meyers winning Best Millinery and Best dressed Lady. Tanya Callinan from Newcastle did the judging whilst returning to attend the races.

The raffle prizes were won by Matthew Davidson – Doona, Paige Jay – Overnight bag, Stephen Chase – 8kg bucket Omo.

These prizes were all proudly donated by Fox and Lillee Wool Agents, Mudhouse Creations and Robbs Butchery supporting the races with a meat tray.

Rick Fitzalan previously the Hotelier in Tottenham paying for the very successful unplaced starter bonus.

Many other sponsors supported by paying for the band that entertained a huge crowd through till 10pm, and the children’s face painting. Unfortunately, the Jumping Castle got cancelled that morning due to covid. Fortunately Jodie Attenborough saved the day and entertained the children for many hours.

We would like to thank our hard-working committee, the local council boys for all the watering and mowing to keep the grounds looking wonderful, the CWA for doing the afternoon teas, our great Lions Club that did the BBQ throughout the day, with the bacon and egg roll cooks coming in at night, the Bar ticket workers that travel from Sydney, and the volunteers within the town that turn up the day before to clean up and prepare, and again the day after to do the big cleanup.

Many of these are not members, but help out to make it a huge success to keep this event going for Tottenham.

With our bar staff being short this year and many working double and triple shifts it was the busiest year for the bar, a huge thankyou, hopefully you will return next year.

Most of all the Sponsors that put their hands in their pockets every year to support us. Thank you all and we hope to see you again in 2023.

Contributed by Lesley Hillam. Image Credits: Tottenham Picnic Races