TOTTENHAM MPS STAFF AND RESIDENTS CELEBRATE COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Tottenham Multipurpose Service staff and residential aged care residents celebrated the beginning of the Commonwealth Games on Friday, 29 July. Staff dressed up for the occasion, some staff choosing to wear the classic green and gold, while others decided to come as athletes and wear their well-deserved participant’s medals from previous running races. ‘Team Totty’ as they are known, organised a special celebration lunch of meat pies, mash and some green and gold (peas and corn.) They sat with the residents in the function room for lunch and Commonwealth Games Trivia – with Freddo frogs for the prizes. The team finished the afternoon with Green and Gold jelly dessert and lamingtons. “The Residents had a ball and won several of the hotly contested choccies!!” a post on the Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page.