Tottenham holds Gobondery/NARRAF Cross Country Trials
Tottenham Central School had some stellar Winter weather for the Gobondery/NARRAF Cross Country trials on Monday 3 June.
Congratulations to the students who have made it through to the next level at Orange which is being held today (12 June).
“It was a pleasure to host all of our schools from the area and we are very grateful for their support with our fundraising ventures for the 4/5/6 excursion and a special thanks to Mrs Radford, Stage 5 and helpers for providing a wonderful canteen. Well done to our 100 Club winners; Paddy, Cam and Hugo, and Emmanuel from Trundle who was the winner of the 5kg chocolate egg!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Tottenham holds Gobondery/NARRAF Cross Country Trials
Tottenham Central School had some stellar Winter weather for the [...]
Anglican Church Fun Bowls Day
On Sunday 2nd June, the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church held [...]
Stockpro – designed by farmers for farmers to help your farm grow
Stockpro Livestock Handling Equipment is built to stand the test [...]
Learning about University life
Current Charles Sturt University (CSU) ambassador students from the Wagga [...]
Exploring Sydney
The recent Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School Stage 3 excursion [...]
Funding cut a devastating blow to Indigenous communities throughout Western NSW
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has taken up the [...]