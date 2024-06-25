Tottenham holds Gobondery/NARRAF Cross Country Trials

Tottenham Central School had some stellar Winter weather for the Gobondery/NARRAF Cross Country trials on Monday 3 June.

Congratulations to the students who have made it through to the next level at Orange which is being held today (12 June).

“It was a pleasure to host all of our schools from the area and we are very grateful for their support with our fundraising ventures for the 4/5/6 excursion and a special thanks to Mrs Radford, Stage 5 and helpers for providing a wonderful canteen. Well done to our 100 Club winners; Paddy, Cam and Hugo, and Emmanuel from Trundle who was the winner of the 5kg chocolate egg!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.