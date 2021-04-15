TOTTENHAM HEALTH STAFF GET THEIR VACCINATIONS

By Melissa Blewitt

Tottenham Multi Purpose staff, who are part of the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), rolled up their sleeves to receive their first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from a mobile vaccination team on 29 March.

Chief Executive of the Western NSW Local Health District, Scott McLachlan, said that vaccination of frontline health staff was an important milestone for communities across the region.

“We all want and need our local healthcare workers to be safe and healthy. COVID19 vaccination is key in protecting them, and everyone else in our community,” he explained.

“The role being played here in Dubbo, as a vaccination hub, is very important.

“To get both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to our staff is a huge undertaking and the Dubbo hub will be the logistics centre for all that activity.

“It’s a massive exercise but one we’ve planned in great detail. The COVID-19 vaccine offers an additional measure of protection and I want to join Dr Stewart in encouraging all health staff, and in fact everyone in the community, to take advantage of having the vaccine when it becomes available to them.”

The Vaccination Hub at Dubbo is operating as a central point of storage and distribution for the vaccinations that will distributed to thousands of staff across the Local Health District.

Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders, has also encouraged local residents to take up vaccination when they’re eligible.

“High rates of vaccination give an additional layer of protection for everyone. It’s great to see the vaccination program start with our hard working healthcare professionals who are most at risk, and who we rely on to care for us.

“It’s exciting to see Dubbo performing such an important role as the vaccination hub for the District,” said Mr Saunders.

Dubbo, along with Orange and Bathurst hospitals, will provide fixed-site vaccination clinics for healthcare workers, with two mobile services rotating through health facilities at another 35 locations.

According to WNSWLHD. it is only responsible for the vaccination of health staff, WNSWLHD residential aged care residents and other emergency workers. Vaccination of other groups is being undertaken through General Practices.

To find out more about eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination, go the Australian Government’s online eligibility checker at www.health.gov.au . NSW is working closely with the Australian Government to implement a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination program. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in NSW go to www.health.nsw.gov.au