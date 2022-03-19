TOTTENHAM CALCUTTA

On Friday 4th March, the Tottenham Bowling Club held their annual Race Calcutta, the day before the Picnic Races.

The auction started at 7pm with auctioneer Steve Chase. Guests were able to buy a horse before the race to earn some prize money. There was also live entertainment that started at 8pm from Jo Hyndes.

The results for the auction were announced the next day in the afternoon, after the Picnic Races. First prize went to North Ryde RSL who bought number 7 – Jin Chi Phantom, they collected a total of $1810.50. Second and third prize both went to Binnaway who bought number 5 – Gossip that came Second, earning $905.25, and number 2 – Valadium that came third, earning $301.75 – a total of $1207.

Winners, North Ryde RSL, are returning guests from North Ryde (15 minutes from the Sydney CBD), that first visited back in 2020 to help during the drought.

Each year, a group of their directors and members return to offer further support to the club and community. They’ve already booked to enjoy the fantastic weekend again next year.

Binnaway are also returning guests that visit to help out.

Image Credits: Tottenham Bowling Club’s Facebook Page.