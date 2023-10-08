TOP TO $4,000 AND TOTAL CLEARANCE FOR TULLINGA

By Anne Coffey

“We were very pleased with the day,” said Hamish Wald, Principal of “Tullinga Dorpers and White Dorpers. “The sale was an outstanding success with 100 rams offered, 100 per cent clearance and a top to $4,000.”

“The rams were a really strong, consistent draft of rams. 43 type 4 and 13 type 5s.” Hamish said.

“We had a terrific crowd with wonderful local support as well as rams going to Lake Cargelligo, Weja, Ivanhoe, Whitton, Cunnamulla, Nyngan and Murrumbateman.”

“Considering the season, the rams really shaped up well. We had them classed and typed by Colene Grevelink a qualified breed inspector from South Africa and eye muscle scored by Trevor Pearce and were very happy with the results,” Hamish said.

Forbes Livestock Agency handled the sale and, Strudwick Media and Melise Davis Photography combined with Progress Printing to layout and print the catalogues.

Everything on the day was supplied by local business. The team were dressed in new “Tullinga” shirts from The Hall and were all very well fed and watered by Mel Bell from Happy Daze along with Pam Browne and Penny Wald’s slow cooked pulled Dorper lamb and coleslaw rolls for lunch.

The predominantly local crowd was in excess of 80 people saw which saw 100/100 rams sell to $4000 with an average of $2455.

“Penny, Alex, Callum and I would like to thank all our buyers, underbidders, local supporters and Forbes Livestock for their support on the day,” Hamish said.

“A big thanks to Barend Cronje, our new Stud Master and the “Tullinga” Team for preparing the rams so well.”