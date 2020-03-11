Top quality at the 15th Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud On-Farm Ram Sale – 23 March

Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud will hold its 15th On-Farm Ram Sale on Monday, 23 March starting at 11am with BR and C Agents conducting the sale.

This sale’s line-up, including over 100 selected dorper and white dorper stud and commercial rams and ex stud sires, demonstrates the consistent high quality for which Burrawang’s stud breeding has earned its outstanding reputation. Like all Burrawang ram sales, the rams on offer in the upcoming March sale have undergone the independent quality control process that Burrawang ensures. Phillip van Schalkwyk, qualified Australian and South African Dorper and White Dorper inspector, assessed and classed the sale line up on Sunday 1 March, verifying that only the highest quality rams will be offered. Burrawang rams are well known to produce offspring with rapid growth and weight gains, sound structure, fertility and longevity during their breeding lifetime.

For seven years in a row, Burrawang’s on-farm sales have resulted in 100% clearance. Even during prolonged and widespread drought conditions experienced over the last three years, Burrawang’s October 2019 sale averaged $2,046, the highest average sale price of any dorper or white dorper sale during the year, a clear testament to Burrawang’s reputation for animals with structural integrity and highly efficient meat production.

The Burrawang team is thankful to know that many parts of the country have recently received much needed rain and is looking forward to seeing and visiting with existing customers and to welcoming potential new customers on Monday 23 March. Inspections are from 9am at Burrawang West Station, 314 Mulguthrie Rd Ootha with the auction starting at 11am sharp.

The full sale catalogue can be viewed online from Thursday March 12th by visiting www.burrawangdorpers.com.au and clicking on the Sales tab. More information will also be available on the Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud Facebook page, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Sale enquiries are always welcome; please phone Mal Brady on 0428 500 027.