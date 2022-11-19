TONY RETIRES AFTER 15 YEARS

Over the past 15 years, Tony Carr is who you would see as soon as you walk in the doors of the Ungarie Bowling Club.

Tony has been the President and the face of the Bowling Club for as long as many can remember. He’s a loved community member and has called the walls of the club his second home. Tony has spent countless weekends, Sunday mornings and late nights to make sure the club is what everyone knows and loves.

“He has cooked you dinner, poured you a beer, played with you in bowls and made sure you never left without a few good laughs and new stories.” read a post by Amber Kaye on the Ungarie Bowling Club Facebook group.

“Tony, you have done an incredible job in your time as President. You started ‘The Bogeye Cup’ 20 years ago and made sure the funds raised were donated to charities close to your heart.” the post continued.

“You are a true legacy within the club, a respected leader in the community and the real meaning of a genuine bloke.”

“Thank you for what you have contributed to The Bowlo. You leave big shoes to fill. But for now, enjoy being on the other side of the bar.” the post concluded.

Tony thanked everyone for their kind-hearted messages and love that have been sent his way with a comment responding to Amber’s post.

“Thanks everyone for the kind words, it’s a great little club I have met so many great people over the years, I couldn’t of done it by myself I would like to thank all the committee members during my time as President and the community that supported me. I would like to wish the incoming committee all the success.”

The President role has since been taken over by Dan Simmons.

Source and Image Credit: Amber Kaye via Ungarie Bowling Club Facebook group.