TONY ACKNOWLEDGED

Condobolin’s Tony Broadley was among those recently honoured at a special function organised by Chartered Accountant Australia – New Zealand for members of the profession who celebrated being Chartered Accountants for 25, 40, 50 or 60 years. Tony’s 60 years of membership followed being admitted as a Chartered Accountant in 1962. He was presented with a certificate marking the special occasion, also attended by his wife Jill, which was followed by a cocktail party held at the Hilton Hotel, Sydney. Tony has recently retired after 58 years of service to Condobolin and surrounding district. Apart from being a Chartered Accountant he was during this period also registered as a Company Auditor and Liquidator, Superannuation Auditor, Trustee in Bankruptcy and Tax Agent.