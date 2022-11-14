TODD AND MATT CLUB PEOPLE OF THE YEAR

Matt Fox-Ashwin and Todd Smith have been named Condo Auto Sports Club People of the Year. They were recognised at the annual presentation day on Saturday, 29 October. “Two great people that put their heart, soul and time into our club!” a post on the Condo Auto Sports Facebook Page read. “With people like you guys it makes everyone’s world a happy place!

We truly appreciate everything you do to make our club a great place for everyone.” A ride day and dinner were also enjoyed by those who attended the event. Image Credit: Condo Auto Sports Facebook Page.