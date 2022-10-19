TIME TO TAKE PART IN THE 2022 AUSSIE BIRD COUNT

Condobolin and Lachlan Shire residents are being urged to take part in the 2022 Aussie Bird Count.

The Aussie Bird Count, delivered by BirdLife Australia, is set on uncovering new insights to help protect beautiful native parrot species.

The event will take place from 17 October to 23 October and is designed to gather data to help the organisation track and protect native birds.

By participating in this year’s Count, Aussies can unveil their inner-birder and help BirdLife Australia uncover new information about native parrot species, with existing data indicating concerns for the nation’s much-loved, bright-coloured birds.

Due to ongoing weather conditions birding in the Lachlan Shire is limited. All bird hides are inaccessible, including the local Wastewater treatment plant and the causeways are full between Lake Cargelligo and popular birding spot Chat Alley. There is also no access to Curlew Waters. However, according to the Lake Cargelligo Birds Facebook Page there is “a colourful landscape and nesting activity” locally. The Page admits “it is still quieter than usual, perhaps the birds are more widespread with such incredible conditions far and wide.”

Despite the weather conditions, locals are being encouraged to take opportunities to discover as many feathered species as they can, so it can be recorded for the 2022 Aussie Bird Count.

he Aussie Bird Count is the nation’s largest conservation event, and encourages people of all ages to spend just 20 minutes in their favourite outdoor space, counting birds sighted in that period.

Taking part is easy, as it can be done from anywhere – a suburban backyard, a local park, a patch of forest, down by the beach, or the main street of town.

Yearly data collected since the onset of The Count in 2014 has given BirdLife Australia solid insight into how Australian parrots are faring. However, existing data poses questions about the future of vibrant native parrot species, including the Eastern Rosella and the Australian Ringneck.

By participating in the Aussie Bird Count, you will not only help BirdLife Australia uncover information about native parrots, but also enable the peak body of birds to learn more about the common species that live where people live.

BirdLife Australia’s National Public Affairs Manager Sean Dooley said there is an urgent need for new bird data due to inconsistent trends across the nation, particularly amongst parrots.

“In Greater Sydney, the reporting rates of the Eastern Rosella have seen a sharp decline. There are also concerns about the Australian Ringneck, a species showing a steep decline across Greater Perth,” he explained.

“However, we’ve seen an increase in numbers of the Red-rumped Parrot in ACT, and the Australian King-Parrot is also seeing an increase across Melbourne.

“Participation in this year’s Count will enable bird experts to understand more about state-based trends, identify if these trends are continuing for declining species, and help us determine the reasons for the declines.”

This year, the challenge is on for Australians to count more birds than ever before, gathering valuable data, and being involved in new research into native parrots, a Fifty Acres press release said.

“Taking a count at the same time each year enables BirdLife Australia to have access to a snapshot of how Australian birds are faring, which helps to identify trends over time and gauge the overall health of the environment – think of birds as a barometer of nature.”

“We’d love to see Aussies of all ages from each and every state and territory get involved. The more people we have counting across the week, the more data we have so we can learn more about how parrots are faring, and to help protect them for future generations,” Mr Dooley added. There are also more than $10,000 worth of prizes being given away as part of this year’s count. For more information on the Aussie Backyard Bird Count, go to www.aussiebirdcount.org.au