TIME TO LODGE ANNUAL LLS LAND AND STOCK RETURNS

Attention Lachlan Shire Primary Producers – It’s time to lodge your annual Local Land Services (LLS) Annual Land and Stock Returns.

Don’t forget they have to be lodged before the end of August. The returns are a statutory requirement and should have landed in your letterbox by now.

According to the LLS, by filling in the Annual Land and Stock Return, you help to build a picture of agricultural land use and livestock numbers across NSW.

“With biosecurity threats like Foot and Mouth disease on Australia’s doorstep, we need to work together to safeguard NSW and keep our markets open for producers,” they explained.

“This combined effort assists in monitoring flocks and herds for emergency animal diseases. It also ensures we have the right information when emergencies strike to support you with emergency fodder, yards or shelter.”

So, with this in mind, how do you lodge your return?

“Our dedicated Annual Land and Stock Return portal opened recently for you to securely lodge your return online,” the LLS stated.

“The online form asks the same questions as the paper form and only takes a couple of minutes.

“Where there are barriers to online lodgement, you can still mail to the PO Box listed on the return form or phone for further assistance on 1300 795 299.

“Many landholders don’t have any livestock and utilise their property for horticulture and cropping or enjoy their property for its biodiversity and lifestyle value. We still need you to complete your ALSR to ensure you do not occur additional livestock charges on your rates and to make certain our records are up to date in case of emergencies.

“Please note that Annual Land and Stock Return numbers do not affect your Local Land Services rates as these are calculated on the Notional Carrying Capacity of each property.

“However, you must complete your ALSR by 31 August, to avoid additional charges being applied to your rates next year,” the LLS concluded.