TIME NOW TO ENROL

By Melissa Blewitt

It’s now time to enrol to have your say at the 2021 Local Government elections.

Lachlan Shire Council Local Government elections will be held on Saturday, 4 September 2021 and Council is encouraging the community to enrol to vote.

All electors enrolled on the NSW State electoral roll as at 6pm Monday, 26 July 2021 residing in the Lachlan local government area will be included on the residential roll for the election.

To update your enrolment details online or to obtain a residential enrolment form visit https://www.elections.nsw.gov.au/ or call 13 23 26. Enrolment forms must be received by the Electoral Commission no later than 6:00pm Monday, 26 July 2021.

If you are an owner, rate-paying lessee or occupier of rateable land which is not your primary residence, you or your nominee may be entitled to be enrolled on the roll of non-residential owners of rateable land or the roll of occupiers and rate-paying lessees for this election.

Details of the eligibility criteria and enrolment claim forms may be obtained by visiting https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/council/council-elections.aspx

The claim must be completed and lodged with the Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory by 6pm Monday, 26 July 2021.

Voting in Local Government elections is compulsory for all voters included on the residential roll. Voting is not compulsory for voters included on the non-residential roll.