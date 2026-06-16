Tiffany says farewell
Tiffany Wright was fondly farewelled by her Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service colleagues, as she prepares to relocate to Inverell in a role with Regional Workforce Management. Before she finished up, Tiffany helped with the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) Community Health and Wellbeing Day at Renown Park on Saturday, 23 May. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Vinnies volunteers recognised for their dedication
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers [...]
Tiffany says farewell
Tiffany Wright was fondly farewelled by her Condobolin Aboriginal Health [...]
Arthur flies home with Little Wings
Six-week-old baby Arthur from Condobolin headed home alongside Mum with [...]
Pemdiki nominated for Award
By Melissa Blewitt Pemdiki Sherpa, who works across Condobolin Health [...]
Teachers participate in Safety Intervention Foundation training
Staff from across schools in the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese, including St [...]
A fantastic footy result for CHS team
The Condobolin High School Under 14’s Boys Rugby League Team [...]