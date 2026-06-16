Tiffany says farewell

Tiffany Wright was fondly farewelled by her Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service colleagues, as she prepares to relocate to Inverell in a role with Regional Workforce Management. Before she finished up, Tiffany helped with the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) Community Health and Wellbeing Day at Renown Park on Saturday, 23 May. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.