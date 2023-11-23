TIDY TOWNS AWARD FOR RECYCLING AND WASTE TRANSFER STATION

An accolade has been given to the Recycling and Waste Transfer Station in Condobolin.

Lachlan Shire Council was recognised with a sustainability award at the 2023 Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Towns Awards held in Scone on Saturday, 4 November.

The Recycling and Waste Transfer Station at Condobolin received a Highly Commended Resource Recovery and Waste Minimisation Award in the category for populations between 1501 and 5000.

In February 2023 the services available at the Transfer Station were enhanced by the opening of the Condobolin Community Recycling Centre (CRC).

The Condobolin CRC gives residents a free and convenient way to safely dispose of recyclables that cannot go into kerbside bins, such as batteries, paints, oil, gas bottles, fluoro lights, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and aerosols.

Council’s Environment and Waste Coordinator, Rowan Bentick, was delighted that Lachlan Shire Council was the recipient of the award.

“I am very happy that the improvements at our Recycling and Waste Transfer Station in Condobolin have received recognition from Keep Australia Beautiful NSW,” he said.

“I encourage everyone to use the Community Recycling Centre which is a free drop-off solution to dispose of challenging waste streams and divert these products from landfill.”

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Councillor Paul Phillips also celebrated the success.

“It is wonderful to see Council’s efforts in the war against waste recognised by this prestigious award” he said.