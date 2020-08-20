TIBBY TURNS 100

Eleanor “Tibby” Stone celebrated her 100th Birthday on Wednesday, 5 August.

She marked the very special milestone with a High Tea at RSL Life Care William Beech Gardens. A highlight of Tibby’s day was a surprise visit from her son Francis Stone.

RSL Employee Casey Owens announced a very special message on behalf of all staff at William Beech Gardens.

“Tibby may every minute of your 100th Birthday be filled with the immense joy you’ve shared with your loved ones for 100 years,” she said.

“Happy Birthday wishing you many more years of good health, overwhelming happiness, amazing grace and perfect peace of mind. “

Happy 100th Birthday!

By Melissa Blewitt.