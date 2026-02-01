THROWBACK 2024: Shining a spotlight on SES volunteers
WOW Day shines a spotlight on the exceptional State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers. It is the National Day of Recognition to say ‘thank you’ to SES volunteers and occurs during National Volunteer Week every year. Units from Lake Cargelligo, Trundle, West Wyalong, and Forbes along with other emergency services agencies converged on Condobolin to celebrate WOW Day on Wednesday, 22 May 2024. The event, held at the Condobolin SES Unit, was a chance to say thank you for saving lives and protecting communities. Residents were also urged to wear something orange to show their support and appreciation for their local NSW SES volunteers. Condobolin Unit’s longest serving member Keith Dawe (41 years) and the Unit’s newest recruit Cody Yetman cut the celebratory cake. The Condobolin Argus and the community is forever grateful for all that SES volunteers do in the most challenging of times.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]