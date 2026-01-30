THROWBACK 2024: Ice Skating in Condobolin a huge success

The Coast to Coast Portable Ice Skating Rink at the Condobolin RSL Club was a great success. The local community and visitors supported the initiative, taking the opportunity to pull on

skates and have fun. Participants embraced the initiative, proudly sponsored by the Condobolin RSL Club and Central West Family Support. All the necessary gear was provided to enjoy the

winter inspired event. The Indoor Ice Skating Rink was located in the Condobolin RSL Auditorium from Monday, 15 April until Friday, 19 April 2024. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.