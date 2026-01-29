THROWBACK 2024: Celebrating National Families Week
Community Services including Condobolin Schools As Community Centres (SaCC), Catholic Care, Central West Family Support Group and Lachlan Shire Library (Condobolin) banded together to create a fun and family friendly space for the community to get together in celebration of National Families Week in 2024. The event was held at the Wiradjuri Study Centre on Wednesday, 15 May. There was face painting, craft activities, fairy floss, bubble fun, a free book stand and so much more. The aim of National Families Week is to celebrate the vital role that families play in Australian society. National Families Week is an initiative of Families Australia supported by the Australian Government Department of Social Services. In 2024, National Families Week was celebrated from 13 May until 19 May.
