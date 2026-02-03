THROWBACK 2024: Celebrating Grandparents and Special Friends
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held a Grandparents and Special Friend’s Mass on Monday, 29 July 2024. The Mass was followed by a shared recess in the beautiful sunshine on the school grounds. Grandparents and Special Friends were also able to tour classrooms as part of the occasion. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]