THROWBACK 2024: Celebrating Grandparents and Special Friends

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held a Grandparents and Special Friend’s Mass on Monday, 29 July 2024. The Mass was followed by a shared recess in the beautiful sunshine on the school grounds. Grandparents and Special Friends were also able to tour classrooms as part of the occasion. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 18/12/2025By

Latest News

We recommend