THROWBACK 2024: Carols By Candlelight in Condobolin
The joyful strains of Christmas Carols could be heard on the air in Condobolin on Friday, 8 December 2024. Carols in the Park was held in Renown Park, with community having a wonderful time.
The community enjoyed Christmas Carols, songs, dancing and more in Renown Park in Condobolin. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
