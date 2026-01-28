THROWBACK 2024: Carols By Candlelight in Condobolin

The joyful strains of Christmas Carols could be heard on the air in Condobolin on Friday, 8 December 2024. Carols in the Park was held in Renown Park, with community having a wonderful time.

The community enjoyed Christmas Carols, songs, dancing and more in Renown Park in Condobolin. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.