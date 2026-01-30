THROWBACK 2023: White Ribbon Day March in Condobolin

A White Ribbon Day March and Family Fun Day was held in Condobolin on Wednesday, 19 April 2023. The March began at the Condobolin Court House and made its way along the footpath in Bathurst Street and onto to Memorial Park. March participants held 80 signs that represented women who had lost their lives because of domestic or family violence. Barry Merritt was the guest speaker on the day, sharing his personal experiences with domestic violence and urging others to speak out about violence against women. Aunty Beryl Powell gave the Acknowledgement to Country and Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM welcomed the community to the event. The community also enjoyed a free barbecue, drinks and ice cream as part of the Family Fun Day. Brayden Davis Personal Training offered a Boot Camp experience, and there was Laser Tag (run by Creative Community Concepts) and Footy 4 Fun activities on offer. This project was organised by Central West Family Support Group funded by the Department of Communities and Justice. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.