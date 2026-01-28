THROWBACK 2023: Happy Holi at Condobolin Preschool

There was much love and happiness at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre as they celebrated Holi on Wednesday, 8 March 2023. They splashed, sprinkled and smeared colour, tossed

water balloons and enjoyed a selection of traditional Indian dishes and sweets. “Following our colour play we were treated to a special feast of Curry and Puri, Mango Delight and Payasam, all

specially prepared by the Raju and Chaudhary families,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. Holi, also known as the ‘festival of colours’, or ‘festival

of love’ marks the beginning of the spring season in the Indian subcontinent and the triumph of good over evil. Holi is considered as one of the most revered and celebrated festivals of India

and is celebrated in almost every part of the country. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.