THROWBACK 2023: fun at St Joseph’s

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students had a fantastic time at the Neon Disco on Friday, 16 June. The St Joseph’s P and F organised the event, which was held in the School Hall. Students not only danced the night away, but they were also able to purchase glow products, lolly bags, drinks, pizza, chips and ice creams on the night. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.