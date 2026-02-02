THROWBACK 2023: Celebrating 100 years of the Ungarie CWA

Over 140 guests, including Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke MP, gathered to celebrate the Ungarie CWA Branch’s 100th Anniversary on 26th July 2023.

Vanessa Williams, the Hall Committee and CWA members had the Memorial Hall looking fantastic with memorabilia and photos lining the walls, and tables decorated with live flowers, custom cookies made by Lisa Crofts, and other gifts for attendees.

The Ungarie Community Band provided background music prior to the commencement of the official program, where they then accompanied the National Anthem and the CWA Anthem. This was followed by the recital of the CWA Motto. Colleen Robb performed the Acknowledgement of Country, and a minute’s silence was held in remembrance of past members.

Ungarie Branch President Clare Devaney welcomed those present and thanked the hard working committee for doing such an excellent job of getting the celebrations organised.

Fully funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program via Bland Shire Council, the birthday party included a delicious two course meal provided by Murrells Hospitality. Pat Daly recited Grace before the main course was served.

Ungarie Central School Year 5/6 attended the party, and performed a recital of poetry written by the late Mrs Molly McMahon, including The Mouse Plague, Country Show Memories and Death of a Tree. The students’ efforts were much appreciated, and their behaviour throughout the function was exemplary.

Ungarie Branch Vice President Mrs Anne Wells, who had worked tirelessly to set up the fascinating display of mannequins and memorabilia, then gave a talk on the history of the branch from its inception in 1923. This included a lot of fundraising, particularly with respect to the local health facilities. One of the difficulties she described in collating the report was that of identifying early individual members, as married women were traditionally referred to by their husbands’ initials rather than their own.

CWA NSW State President Mrs Joy Beames then congratulated the organisers on their efforts. She also touched on the history of the CWA, as well as current activities, including the anti-coal seam gas rally in Sydney.

The Ungarie Vocal Group (accompanied by Adam Foster on keyboard) then provided some light entertainment whilst dessert was served, and the Ungarie Preschoolers took the stage to lead everyone in singing “Happy Birthday.”

The cake, made by Marlene Clarke of the Kikoira Branch, was cut by Ungarie Branch member Lurensa Rowling with Joy Beames. This was followed by some more informal speeches of congratulations from Tullibigeal CWA, Kikoira CWA and others.

Congratulations again to the Ungarie CWA branch on attaining its centenary.

Report written by Vanessa Williams. Photography by Colleen Robb, sourced via the CWA Ungarie Branch Facebook page.