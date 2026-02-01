THROWBACK 2023: A Pottery Workshop for Beginners in Condobolin

A Pottery Workshop for Beginners was held at the Condobolin Community Centre on Sunday, 25 June 2023. Seven people attended the event, which was facilitated by Nola Reeves, who has extensive experience with pottery from Parkes Pottery Group. Nola now resides in Condobolin, and is enjoying the company of fellow Potters, and enjoying sharing her knowledge and skills to both beginners and advanced local Potters. The participants started off with pinch pots which they then decorated, and also made small slab dishes/platters. The group also learned pattern making and underglazing during the Workshop. The Condobolin Ceramics Group are revitalising the Pottery Group that has been part of the community centre history for over 40 years. Some readers may remember Mrs Lois Brady and Mrs Hassan, as they were very instrumental in promoting Condobolin ceramics. A lot of their original equipment and resources are now being used by a much younger generation of enthusiastic potters. For further information on attending a Beginner’s class please contact Jodie Elliott via email at jodiemurphy88@gmail.com Image Credits: Lachlan Arts Council Facebook Page.