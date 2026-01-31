THROWBACK 2022: Residents discover FRNSW capabilities at Open Day
Local residents were able to meet local fire fighters and learn about home safety at a Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Open Day on Saturday, 14 May 2022. The inclement weather forced a change of venue from Renown Park to the Fire Station in Marsden Street, but many were able to get a closer look at the FRNSW’s broad capabilities. Children were able to see a fire truck, demonstrations, and firefighting equipment whilst the grown-ups were able to find out more about home fire safety. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
