THROWBACK 2022: Landcare Markets and Family Fun Day
Condobolin and Districts Landcare held a Markets and Family Day on Saturday, 4 June 2022. There were 16 stall holders for the community to enjoy. Happy Daze Coffee Lounge and No Moo 4 U were on hand for all attendees to appreciate. There was a free barbecue lunch, cooked by Condobolin Rotary. Free face painting also proved a hit with youth. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]