THROWBACK 2022: Landcare Markets and Family Fun Day

Condobolin and Districts Landcare held a Markets and Family Day on Saturday, 4 June 2022. There were 16 stall holders for the community to enjoy. Happy Daze Coffee Lounge and No Moo 4 U were on hand for all attendees to appreciate. There was a free barbecue lunch, cooked by Condobolin Rotary. Free face painting also proved a hit with youth. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.