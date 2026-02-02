THROWBACK 2021: Youth right on the ball

On Wednesday, 30 June 2021 local youth had the chance to win phone credit and prizes when they took art in a Basketball Shooting Competition at the High School Covered Outdoor Learning

Area (COLA). The older youth tested their skills to gain phone credit, while the younger group played for small prizes. The Basketball Shooting Competition was part of the School Holiday

Program that is supported by Western Plains Regional Development, Central West Family Support Group and Lachlan Shire Council. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.