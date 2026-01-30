THROWBACK 2021: Imperial Hotel opens its doors once again

By Melissa Blewitt

The Imperial Hotel in Condobolin has opened its doors once again in 2021.

It has been a journey of discovery for businessman Fred Vella, who vowed to bring the local landmark back to its former glory when he purchased the building in September 2020.

He is passionate about ensuring the longevity of the building and preserving it for future generations.

“It has a long history, the Imperial Hotel,” he declared at the time in the Argus.

“Back in its heyday, it was the place to be. I want to bring it back so it can be enjoyed by the entire community and visitors to the town.”

The front bar, kitchen, dining area and Botttleshop are all open to the public, with the pub’s official first day on Friday, 4 June.

The kitchen will offer traditional pub fare, including a children’s menu, under the reins of new chef Selina Lorenz who hails from Darlington Point near Griffith.

There will be indoor and outdoor dining, however numbers are limited to a maximum of 50 people at this stage. The dining will be open from 12 pm to 2pm for lunch, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm for evening meals. Residents must ring to make a booking.

Fred is planning to have a roof put over the outdoor area so it can be enjoyed all year round.

The community is also reminded to follow COVID-19 regulations as instructed, such as signing in as you enter the premises.

The bar will be open from 10am to 10pm daily. The Botteshop will begin trading from 10am to 10pm, but those hours may change as the business finds it way.

It may have taken a while to get the Imperial Hotel to where it is today, but Fred said it is well worth the effort.

“When you see where it has come from to where we are now, it’s nice to know I have made a difference,” he explained.

“I invite the community to come down and have a look and be part of a new era for the Imperial Hotel.”