THROWBACK 2021: Going on a Treasure Hunt

On Tuesday, 29 June 2021 local youth went on a Treasure Hunt at the SRA Grounds as part of the School Holiday Program. Excited participants discovered hidden treasures located around the area. The School Holiday Program is supported by Western Plains Regional Development, Central West Family Support Group and Lachlan Shire Council.

Last Updated: 18/12/2025By

Latest News

We recommend