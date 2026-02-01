THROWBACK 2021: Going on a Treasure Hunt
On Tuesday, 29 June 2021 local youth went on a Treasure Hunt at the SRA Grounds as part of the School Holiday Program. Excited participants discovered hidden treasures located around the area. The School Holiday Program is supported by Western Plains Regional Development, Central West Family Support Group and Lachlan Shire Council.
