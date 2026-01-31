THROWBACK 2020: Willowbend Sports Centre under new management
By Melissa Blewitt
Brayden Davis took over the management of Willowbend Sports Centre in Condobolin in 2020.
The local personal trainer is excited to take over the role and is looking forward to delivering fitness initiatives for the entire community.
“I’m thrilled to announce that I will be taking over the management of Willow Bend Sports Centre. I have been super busy preparing the gym for reopening and I’m excited to open the doors in the near future!” he said in a post on Facebook, dated, Thursday, 27 August 2020.
“This has been a big goal of mine since leaving back in 2016 and can’t wait to show you everything I’ve been working on.
“It’s my aim for all members of our wonderful community to be able to access Willow Bend Sports Centre and feel welcome, comfortable and safe. Willow Bend Sports Centre is a huge part of our community and we hope to see you there soon! Keep an eye out for our open day by following Personal Training – Brayden Davis
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me over the past 4.5 years while I’ve been building up to this and a huge thanks to those who have been helping out getting the gym ready for the community,” the post concluded.
