THROWBACK 2020: Letters from World War I

It is believed that approximately, 2,800 pairs of Australian brothers died in World War I.

To date there is no list, but The Brothers In Arms Memorial Project – BIAMP is looking to change that. The initiative aims to reunite their souls and to honour the thousands of families who experienced multiple losses in WW1 from around the world.

A bronze statue will be erected in the Brothers In Arms Memorial Park, which will be constructed in in Belgium, to honour the families and their relatives, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their country.

Only those who were there, can describe what they felt and witnessed. Families waited anxiously for news from their loved one fighting on the front.

The following letters were kindly submitted to the Condobolin Argus by Lyndal Kennedy, whose Great Grandmother, kept them safe.

Lyndal wished to share the correspondence, so the local community could remember and commemorate Oscar and John Moore, Andy and his brothers Willie and Alex, who all served their country in World War I.

The first letter is from A Munro (Andy), of the 17 Battalion, who wrote to Mrs Moore, upon learning of the death of Jack, who had become a friend to him. He looked out for Oscar L Moore (whose nickname was Peter, as referred to by Andy in his letter) and John Augustus Moore (who Andy refers to as Jack).

It is believed Jack lied about his age so that he could join Andy and Peter in the War effort. Peter was part of the 12th Light Horse and the 6th Light Horse. Jack was in the Machine Guns section of the 17th Battalion. Jack died in France on 14 November, 1916, aged 18 years and 10 months.

Andy, Oscar and John all attended Condobolin Primary School, and their names are listed on the Memorial Gates.

“To me they all acted as brothers and should be remembered as such, the letter from Andy to Jack’s mother is testament to that, you are welcome to share in the hope they will be remembered,” Lyndal said.

The following is a typed version of the original letter sent by Andy to Mrs Moore.

Dear Mrs Moore.

Honestly I do not know how to write and express my deepest sympathy about poor Jack. It is only today that I heard that poor Jack was killed. I heard the sad news through one of the Batt boys that wrote and told me, and really I could hardly believe it and it was a great shock to me, because Jack and myself have been together since we left Condobolin. Always together and were like brothers to one another. Never a cross word with each of us. So dear friends when I heard the bad news I could not have felt it more of it had been my own brother.

I did not hear the particulars, but they have promised to write and tell me. The last I seen of poor Jack was Nov 7th we were at that terrible place the Somme. Jack was in the Machine Guns section, [next text missing] myself in the scouts, so were in different parts of the [missing]. Had to come away with trench feet, so did not see jack again or hear anything of hill till I heard the bad news today.

One thing Dear Mrs Moore you have something to be proud of. That your dear Son Jack was a brave Soldier always done his work and afraid of nothing. In fact he was too daring and game. Jack was liked by all the Batt and was getting on so well in his motion, so you have something to be proud of to know that Jack was never a coward but a real good Soldier.

I think it is my duty Dear friends to write and tell you about Jack and when I do hear the particulars will let you know.

I wrote back to see if they took anything from him. He used to carry several little souvenirs in his pocket wallet if they have taken, they will be forwarded on to you, although that horrid place the (Somme) one had not much time to see anything.

You will see by the address Mrs Moore that I am in the “capital” in England suffering with trench feet. I have been here a month now but expect to be moved out shortly so when writing address my letters to the old address (179 A Munro 17th Batt B. Com) They move about so much that I really do not know where I will wind up and your letters will be forwarded on to me.

My brother Willie will be shortly going back to Australia, he had his leg blown off poor fellow and brother Alex, I never hear of him.

When writing Dear people forward me Peter’s address so I can drop [next part obscured].

I wrote several letters for poor Jack to Peter but he had no reply.

I suppose you have heard that poor Willie Akers was killed, I think I told you when writing for poor Jack, the poor old Condobolin boys have had a bad time. I will ask you Dear people to accept my deepest sympathy in your troubles and believe me.

Yours very sincere and dear friend,

Andy.

The second letter is from Jack to his mother, which was written on 19 July, 1915. The following is a typed version of the original letter.

Dear Mother.

Just a line to let you know I received your welcome letter also the papers, biscuits and let me know if those photos are ready yet, if so I will forward the cash.

I’m having a good time and feel splendid, have had no leave off yet. Raining here today, about 600 new recruits arrived Friday, so I think more will soon get away as the camp is getting over crowded, hope to get 3 or 4 days for final leave before we sail, don’t worry over me as before long I will be back. Proud to think I have done my duty, there are a lot of fine chaps here and all are anxious to get to the front.

Promise to write often, no more news so will say goodnight with fondest love from your ever after son.

Jack.