THROWBACK 2020: Helping to clean up
Lachlan Children Services After School Care participated in Clean Up Australia Day on Tuesday, 3 March 2020.
The group took some gloves and bags to the Skate Park to do their part in cleaning up the local environment.
They had two types of bags, one for recycling and one for any other rubbish.
The children were all actively involved and felt very proud of themselves for doing their part for the environment. Lachlan Children Services hope community members like the tidy Skate Park and help keep it clean. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.
