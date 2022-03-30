THREE TEENS ARRESTED

Three 15-year-old boys have been charged with numerous offences after several crimes were committed in Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin.

It is alleged they stole a vehicle from Lake Cargelligo early on Wednesday, 16 March, drove it to Condobolin where they rammed two businesses.

Early on Wednesday, 16 March 2022, three people allegedly forced entry into a business on Grace Street, Lake Cargelligo, and stole a white Ford Utility.

“Police will allege the Ford was driven to Condobolin, where it rammed a locked gate at a business on William Street, and a trailer was stolen,” a statement from NSW Police Media said.

“About 4am, the trio attended a business on Bathurst Street, Condobolin, where they rammed the front gate and the front door of the building before leaving the scene.

“Just after 5am, officers attempted to stop the vehicle after sighting it driving into Lake Cargelligo.

“The vehicle allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated; however, it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.

“The vehicle was located abandoned in Naradhan Street and following further inquiries, officers arrested three teenagers near Reef Street about 6am.

“The teenagers were taken to Lake Cargelligo Police Station,” the statement explained.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, destroy or damage property, steal trailer, two counts of destroy or damage property, aggravated break and enter with intent-in company and police pursuit – not stop – drive at speed.

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, destroy or damage property, steal trailer, destroy or damage property and aggravated break and enter with intent-in company.

All three were given conditional bail to appear at a children’s court on Wednesday, 4 May 2022.